Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West’s Hit ‘Lost In the World’

Instagram

To celebrate the anniversary of ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’, Kim reveals on Instagram that Kanye got the lyrics for the 2010 track from his message for her 30th birthday.

–

Kim Kardashian is sharing a rare story about husband Kanye West‘s hit song “Lost in the World”. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, November 22, the SKIMS founder revealed the inspiration behid the song which was off Kanye’s 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”.

Kim revealed that Kanye, whom she didn’t date until two years later, got the lyrics from his message for her 30th birthday at the time. Alongside a black-and-white picture of the two together, Kim shared a slew of pictures of Kanye’s birthday card.

Kanye opened his message for Kim, who was in a relationship with NBA player Kris Humphries at the time, by writing, “Late is better than never!” He then added, “You’re my devil, you’re my angel. You’re my Heaven, you’re my Hell. You’re my now. You’re my forever. You’re my freedom. You’re my jail. You’re my lies. You’re my truth. You’re my war. You’re my truce.”

Captioning the post, Kim wrote, “Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album. For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday.”

“He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!” so she shared.

<br />

This is not the first time for Kanye to talk about the early days of his relationship with Kim in his works. He name-dropped the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star on his 2012 song “Cold” which featured him rapping about falling for Kim despite her being in a relationship with someone else.

“And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim/ Around the same time she had fell in love with him,” he rapped on the song, which was included in his album “Cruel Summer”. “Well that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thang/ Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team.”