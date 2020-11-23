Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani takes you on a mad ride of love, confusion and laughter

















Kiara Advani’s last three releases Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Laxxmi have been big for her career. The actress has shifted leagues post the success of Kabir Singh and now she is set to be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani. Directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, the film is set to release in theatres on December 11, 2020. The film’s trailer was released by the makers this evening and it is truly entertaining.

The trailer takes you on a journey of a young girl Indoo who is searching for a life partner. She takes the route of a dating app when all other ways seem in vain. But, the one person she meets through the dating app turns out to be lying to her about his nationality. It is obvious from the trailer that Aditya Seal who stars opposite Kiara in the film is shown as a Pakistani who gets mistaken for a terrorist. What happens next is what you’ll find out in the theatres in December. If you haven’t watched the fun trailer yet, catch it right here.