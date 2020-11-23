Key Bitcoin and Ethereum options metrics show traders are wildly bullish By Cointelegraph

Key Bitcoin and Ethereum options metrics show traders are wildly bullish
In the last few days, (BTC) price has underperformed Ether (ETH) by almost 20%. Even though BTC seems to be struggling to break the $18,800 barrier, both cryptocurrencies display the same bullishness according to derivatives markets data.
Ether is entering a parabolic rally as its Eth2 network launch progresses, and this optimism is reflected in the options markets. Despite the lack of similar price action from BTC, Bitcoin traders seem unfazed, and data shows they are still wildly bullish.
