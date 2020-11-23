Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow Jailed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — Joshua Wong, the Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner, pleaded guilty along with two other activists on Monday to unauthorized assembly charges over a 2019 protest, capping a month of arrests of activists, journalists and politicians in the city.

Mr. Wong, along with Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, who were all members of the since-disbanded group Demosisto, was immediately jailed by a court in the West Kowloon District and will be sentenced next week.

The cases add to heightened concern in Hong Kong as the authorities press a widespread campaign against dissent.

Over the past year, the police have used more aggressive tactics and social distancing rules to clamp down on a tenacious protest movement that roiled the city last year. Beijing’s move to impose a national security law this summer on the Chinese territory has further cast a chill over pro-democracy activism.