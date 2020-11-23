Joe Biden Post-Election Interview With Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News

President-elect Joe Biden will give his first post-election interview to Lester Holt during Tuesday’s NBC Nightly News, our sister site Variety reports.

The full interview will air during the newscast at 6:30 pm ET, after which it will be available on NBC News’ website and NBC News Now. Portions of the sit-down, which was filmed in Wilmington, Delaware, will also be featured on Today, Nightly News and MSNBC on Wednesday.

* Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Blindspot) has joined Season 3 of the Amazon drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in the series-regular role of Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station, our sister site reports.

* Fox’s 2019 Christmas comedy The Moodys, starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, will encore in its entirety on Tubi, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, while the first two episodes will re-air on Fox on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8 pm.

* Paul James (Soundtrack, The Last Ship) has joined Vanessa Bayer’s Showtime comedy pilot I Love This for You, playing a stage manager at a successful home shopping network, per .

* MTV has ordered Deliciousness, a food-themed spinoff of Ridiculousness hosted by actress/cookbook author Tiffani Thiessen (White Collar; Beverly Hills, 90210). The series, which also features panelists Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie), will debut with a one-week holiday-themed special event, airing Dec. 14-18 at 7 pm. Watch a promo:

