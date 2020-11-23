Jeezy Addresses Gucci Mane Beef: He Was Playing With Me Like We In The 6th Grade!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Jeezy sat down for an interview, where he opened up about his heated battle with Verzuz.

The rapper says he wasn’t about to let the battle end in violence, no matter how much Gucci goaded him.

“I just felt like I wasn’t gonna lose my cool — I wasn’t gonna let anyone, including myself, drag me back 20 years,” he told Big Boy of 92.3 The Real. “I worked so hard to get in a place where things are good for me. I got multiple things going on, I employ a lot of people, and everybody depend on me. Matter of fact, I got a daughter that I love very much. I gotta make it back home to her.”

