Jeezy Addresses Gucci Mane Beef: He Was Playing With Me Like We In The 6th Grade!!

Jeezy sat down for an interview, where he opened up about his heated battle with Verzuz.

The rapper says he wasn’t about to let the battle end in violence, no matter how much Gucci goaded him.

“I just felt like I wasn’t gonna lose my cool — I wasn’t gonna let anyone, including myself, drag me back 20 years,” he told Big Boy of 92.3 The Real. “I worked so hard to get in a place where things are good for me. I got multiple things going on, I employ a lot of people, and everybody depend on me. Matter of fact, I got a daughter that I love very much. I gotta make it back home to her.”

He continued, “I’m not putting myself in no position to prove no point to nobody that I’m real. I been real. … It’s solid, ain’t nothin’ ever gonna change that. I don’t have anything to prove. The only thing that I gotta prove to myself is I wanna be better than I was yesterday. … That would have been an L for me to walk out of there and be like, ‘Yo, I just really lost my composure out in the world because somebody was playing with me like we in the sixth grade.'”

JEEZY & GUCCI MANE VERZUZ

The pair managed to set their differences aside — but some on social media think that the entire beef during the Verzuz was staged from the beginning.