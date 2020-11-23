Is Margaret Thatcher’s Hometown Ready to Put Her on a Pedestal?

In England, some have taken matters into their own hands. A monument to Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, was toppled in Bristol in June during a Black Lives Matter protest.

That same month, a protester in London scrawled “racist” on a statue of Winston Churchill, an ardent imperialist who once said it was right for “a stronger race, a higher-grade race” to claim territory from another. (He is also widely regarded as Britain’s greatest prime minister for his leadership in World War II.) The statue was boarded up to prevent further damage, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter that it was “absurd and shameful” that Churchill’s statue was at risk of attack.

As in the United States, where a statue of Abraham Lincoln was considered fair game for protesters in Portland, Ore., a wide range of monuments now seems more vulnerable to attack. And while it is unusual for a statue of a woman — a rarity itself — to attract such strong emotions, this was always the way with Mrs. Thatcher.

Internationally, Mrs. Thatcher, who died in 2013 at age 87, may be seen as a political colossus, the British equivalent of Ronald Reagan. But in Britain, her 11 years in power have a more complicated legacy.

Some see her as the leader of a much-needed political and economic revolution, privatizing industry, facing down trade unions and winning victory for Britain against Argentina in the Falklands War. To others, she is someone who, coldly, left towns that were dependent on state-run industries to rot and turned Britain into a society of uncaring individuals.