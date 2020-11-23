Investors are piling back into stocks so fast it’s bordering on ‘exuberance’

Article content continued

But investors should think hard about what kind of companies and sectors have capacity for expanding during the 2020s. UBS Global Wealth Management advocates looking at fintech and greentech with the global rollout of 5G technology boosting the growth of robotics, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, data analytics and cyber security.

It also points to healthcare. UBS estimates that the global population aged above 65 will expand “60 per cent to 1 billion by 2030.” This will require more spending on healthcare and related technology.

“Unlike tech, the healthcare sector rally is being driven by profits, not by a valuation uplift,” said Dhaval Joshi, chief strategist at BCA Research. “The long-term valuation stars for healthcare are looking attractive.”

Among the 20 main Euro Stoxx 600 groups, healthcare tops the charts with a 15.6 per cent share. In the U.S., the sector tops the scale among U.S. small-caps in the Russell 2000 index at almost one-fifth, while the S,amp;P 500 weighting has been stuck around 14 per cent in recent years.

If healthcare expands further from here, then it might in itself help share markets beat the current lowball estimates of future returns.

