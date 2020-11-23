Indonesia says U.S. DFC will invest $2 billion in new sovereign wealth fund By

Matilda Coleman
JAKARTA () – The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation has signed a letter of intent to invest $2 billion in Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund, the Southeast Asian country’s government said in a statement on Monday.

The signing by DFC chief executive Adam Boehler took place in Washington last week, during a visit by Indonesian delegates, according to a statement by the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment.

The DFC would also engage with its partners in Japan, United Arab Emirates and Singapore to persuade them to invest in the soon-to-be-launched fund, officially named Indonesia Investment Authority, the ministry said.

The DFC was not immediately available for comment.

