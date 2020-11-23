Indian state threatens police action over temple Hindu-Muslim kissing scene in hit Netflix series

The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has sought a police probe against the hit Netflix series “A Suitable Boy” after hardline Hindus objected to a scene involving an interfaith couple kissing in front of a temple.

The series, based on an English-language novel by Indian writer Vikram Seth, came under fire on Twitter on Sunday with #BoycottNetflixIndia trending as politicians from the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP complained about the fact that a single episode contained three kissing scenes. They also questioned the use of a Hindu temple and its premises as a backdrop.

Madhya Pradesh’s home minister said on Twitter that he had directed the police to investigate the series and determine what legal action can be taken against the producers and director.

“It has extremely objectionable scenes that have hurt the feelings of a particular religion,” the minister, Narottam Mishra wrote.

The BJP’s youth wing separately filed a complaint against Netflix India, with its leader Gaurav Tiwari warning of protests on the streets if the series is not taken down.

The series is directed by Oscar-nominated Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair. It is a love story set in 1950s India, with a storyline revolving around a family’s efforts to arrange their daughter’s marriage to a suitable man.

The series was first aired on BBC One in the UK in July, and received a global release on Netflix in late October. It is expected to premiere in the US and Canada at a later date.

Some of those expressing outrage online at the series claimed that it promotes “Love Jihad”, an expression used to refer to the Islamophobic conspiracy theory that Muslim men are luring Hindu women to convert through marriage.

Public backlashes against positive displays of interfaith relationships recently led to the withdrawal of an advert by the luxury jewellery brand of the Tata conglomerate, and inspired a couple to set up a forum for those involved in such relationships to share their experiences and seek legal support – the India Love Project.

But claims of the existence of “Love Jihad” are becoming increasingly mainstream, with the ruling BJP talking up the prospect of laws “against” it in six states where it also controls the legislative assembly.