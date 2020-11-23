Huge Nintendo Switch eShop sale happening in Canada for Black Friday

If you have a Nintendo Switch or plan on getting one, then you may be interested to know that there’s a huge sale currently running on the console’s eShop.
The offers include discounts on known titles like Assassin’s Creed, Bioshock and more. Hades, an awesome rogue-like RPG, and The Banner Saga trilogy, a beautiful turn-based-strategy game, are also on sale.
You can check out some of our favourite deals below:
This is just a sample of the sale since there are so many games available. You can check out the rest of the deals on Nintendo’s website.
Source: Nintendo