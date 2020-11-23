How to Watch the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV and Online

Who is hosting the Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The iconic personalities of NBC News’ Today, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker are set to host the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is Al’s 25th time hosting the special event and of course, we can’t forget about his hilarious face off with the butter man last year. Who knows what this year will bring?

When is the festive parade and what time does it start?

The 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones.

Who is expected to be there?

In typical Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade fashion, you can expect to see incredible performances from several celebrities including Noah Cyrus, Patti LaBelle, Jordin Sparks, Keke Palmer, Brett Young and more! In addition, for the first time since March, you can see exclusive pre-taped performances from Broadway productions like Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud, Mean Girls and Jagged Little Pill. This year’s show is stacked and ready to go!