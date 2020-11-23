How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Move to Celtics

The athlete is still putting in extra effort to show his love, and sent her a massive bouquet after her People’s Choice Awards win last week. Khloe is said to be taking it slow after the cheating scandals and has opened up about the “enormous rebuilding this takes.”

But don’t think for a minute that their make up has anything to do with a baby No. 2. A Twitter user speculated in November, “I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant.” And Khlo-Money shot back, “Well my abs say otherwise babe.”

She hasn’t commented publicly on the Celtics yet, instead posting on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 23, to celebrate her relationship with bestie Malika Haqq. Khloe wrote, “Forever thankful! Forever grateful! That’s my girl we are just getting started.”

