How Jeopardy Continues After Alex Trebek’s Death

“We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved.”

As the world continues to mourn the death of legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, many have wondered how Jeopardy! will continue on after Trebek’s final episode airs.


Eric Mccandless / Getty Images

Tonight, Jeopardy! announced how the show will continue on in the short-term following Trebek’s death.


Aaronp / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

A statement from the show’s Twitter account announced that Jeopardy! will resume shooting on November 30 with several guest hosts, starting with record-breaking Jeopardy! winner Ken Jennings.

We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced.


@jeopardy / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Jeopardy

Jeopardy! also announced that they’ll be airing ten of Trebek’s best episodes during the final two weeks of December, with his final five episodes kicking off on January 4, 2021.

As we remember and celebrate the life of Alex Trebek, we will air 10 of his best episodes the weeks of 12/21 and 12/28, and air his final week of episodes starting 1/4. https://t.co/HQaNewWa9U

As we remember and celebrate the life of Alex Trebek, we will air 10 of his best episodes the weeks of 12/21 and 12/28, and air his final week of episodes starting 1/4. https://t.co/HQaNewWa9U


@jeopardy / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Jeopardy

Jennings weighed in on the announcement as well, noting Trebek’s irreplaceability while stating that he was “honored” to serve as a temporary replacement.

There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January. https://t.co/2m2b5IQnkw

There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I’m honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January. https://t.co/2m2b5IQnkw


@KenJennings / Twitter / Via Twitter: @KenJennings

The show must go on, even though we all know Trebek’s legacy will never be forgotten.


Sony Pictures Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

TV and Movies

