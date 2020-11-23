Holiday Guide [2020 Edition]

Brought to you by Telus

December and Black Friday are right around the corner, so it’s time for holiday gift shopping season.

This year we’ve added several kinds of items to our ‘ Holiday Gift Guide’ to make buying presents for your friends and family as easy as possible.

If you need stocking stuffers, we have tons of items for under $100, including velcro cable ties, a critical part of any work from home setup. We also have a new smart light from Toronto-based Nanoleaf in this year’s guide that we think is really awesome.

There are items like the new Kobo Nia in the mid-tier price category, a great e-reader for under $200.

Our top of the line gifts revolve around the usual high-end items like laptops and phones, but we also have several game consoles now that the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 are out.