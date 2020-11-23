Hasan Minhaj Saying He’s Hotter Than Dax Shepard

After the detector commented that his rating was “harsh,” Hasan felt the need to defend his rating and I see the point his was making:

Dax is part of this thing where, in show business, there’s this whole movement of “approachable white dudes” whereas with, like, men of color, it’s like Idris Elba, Henry Golding, Zayn Malik, or you work in IT. There’s no middle. You know how there’s a whole class of white dudes, like schlubby dudes who went to high school with me, but now made it in show biz? There no that [for men of color]. You gotta have, like, the V-taper in your abs if you’re gonna be Asian.