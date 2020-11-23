Hasan Minhaj Saying He’s Hotter Than Dax Shepard

“But I will not get the same opportunities that Dax does.”
Over the weekend, this clip from a Vanity Fair interview with Hasan Minhaj went viral:
In the video, Hasan talks about how he thinks he’s more attractive than Dax Shepard, but before you have a fizzy tit, the conversation is more than meets the eye.
The line of questioning starts when the interviewer/~detector~ asked if Hasan was bothered that Dax rated his looks a 9 out of 10 instead of a 10 out of 10:
And, because mess, the detector asked Hasan how he would rate Dax. At first, he said what we were all thinking:
But Hasan is an honest man and he answered truthfully:
After the detector commented that his rating was “harsh,” Hasan felt the need to defend his rating and I see the point his was making:
Dax is part of this thing where, in show business, there’s this whole movement of “approachable white dudes” whereas with, like, men of color, it’s like Idris Elba, Henry Golding, Zayn Malik, or you work in IT. There’s no middle. You know how there’s a whole class of white dudes, like schlubby dudes who went to high school with me, but now made it in show biz? There no that [for men of color]. You gotta have, like, the V-taper in your abs if you’re gonna be Asian.
“You gotta be like Daniel Dae Kim,” Minhaj continued. “Have you seen that photo where he flexes his pecs…and he can hold the pencil [between them]? You gotta be Daniel Dae Kim ripped. Like, you can’t ever have bread or cereal.”
The detector finally asked the hot-button question: “Do you think you’re better looking than Dax?” and Hasan answered honestly: “Do I think? Yes.”
His candor is commendable, but it’s what he said afterward that made his words that much more important:
Me during this entire interview:
Celebs and other Twitter users have come out in droves to agree with the sentiment that Hasan made in this clip:
Hasan’s response to this resurfaced vid? Beautifully on brand:
You can watch the rest of Hasan’s interview with Vanity Fair here.
