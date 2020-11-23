Green Arrow Isn’t Being Rebooted by HBO Max or ‘Peacemaker’ Series

RELATED STORIES

An online rumor about Green Arrow has sailed very wide of hitting the truth.

James Gunn on Monday drew his bow and ruthlessly shot down a British website’s report that Peacemaker, his upcoming HBO Max companion series to The Suicide Squad, will reboot the Green Arrow, who of course was most recently played by Stephen Amell on the CW series that launched a hero-verse.

“It’s nonsense,” Gunn affirmed on Twitter when presented with the rumor by a fan.

The two-part rumor alleged that WarnerMedia is aiming to reboot a more comics-accurate incarnation of Green Arrow (which in and of itself is not true, sources assure TVLine), and that this new Emerald Archer would first be seen in Peacemaker (also quite false).

HBO Max announced in September that it had handed a series order to Peacemaker, an action-comedy that will explore the origins of John Cena’s The Suicide Squad character, “a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it,” the official release read.

Gunn, The Suicide Squad‘s writer/director, will pen all eight episodes of the companion series as well as direct several installments, including the premiere. He will exec-produce alongside fellow TSS producer Peter Safran, while Cena will serve as a co-EP.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn previously said in a statement. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series.”

Are you relieved to see Green Arrow not revived so soon? Or would you be game for a different take on the Emerald Archer?