Great British Bake Off Tweets: Patisserie Week

Because the most recent episode of The Great British Bake Off has been so divisive, I would just like to say something:

Laura seems like a genuinely kind person who is a talented baker, especially when it comes to flavors…but, based on Hermine’s impressive track record compared to Laura’s less-than record, Hermine should not have gone home. Hermine was consistently held to a higher standard and Bake Off should consider changing their judging process to incorporate the entirety of a baker’s history instead of just one day’s performance. That is my calm rant of the day.