Google Pay will no longer support send/receive money functionality from web app, starting January 2021, also adds 1.5% fee on instant transfers via debit card (Ben Schoon/9to5Google)

Google Pay will no longer support send/receive money functionality from web app, starting January 2021, also adds 1.5% fee on instant transfers via debit card — The new Google Pay app brings a ton of new functionality and makes some big promises, but it also has a couple of big caveats that weren’t widely known on launch day.
