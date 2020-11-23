Google Pay will no longer support send/receive money functionality from web app, starting January 2021, also adds 1.5% fee on instant transfers via debit card (Ben Schoon/9to5Google)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:

Google Pay will no longer support send/receive money functionality from web app, starting January 2021, also adds 1.5% fee on instant transfers via debit card  —  The new Google Pay app brings a ton of new functionality and makes some big promises, but it also has a couple of big caveats that weren’t widely known on launch day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR