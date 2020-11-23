Google Assistant can now set your lights to turn on or off on a schedule

At CES this year, Google announced a new Scheduled Actions feature for the Assistant. The feature, which lets you schedule smart home actions, is finally rolling out to users.

For example, you can now say, “Hey Google, turn on the lights at 7 AM” if you want your smart lights to be turned on in the morning. Aside from specifying a time, you can also schedule a command to be triggered for a specific duration by saying, “Hey Google, turn on the lights in ten minutes.”

As noted by Android Police, however, the Google Assistant currently returns an error if you use a temporal adverb such as “tomorrow” or “next week,” without specifying an exact time. It is likely that Google will be fixing the issue with an update in the near future. Fortunately, you can easily cancel a scheduled action. To cancel a scheduled action, you’ll have to say, “Hey Google, cancel my scheduled Actions.” The Assistant will then return a list of all your scheduled Actions and ask you to specify the one you want to cancel.

Shop some of Black Friday’s best deals from around the web NOW!

The feature is now live for most users, although some of you may still have to wait a few more days to be able to start scheduling smart home actions. In addition to Google Assistant speakers and displays, the feature works on phones too.