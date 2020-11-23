Get Totallee cases for as little as $5 with this Black Friday coupon code

While Black Friday sales on phones and laptops are already in full swing, deals on cases are fewer and farther between, but fan-favorite thin casemaker Totallee is starting their Black Friday deals early with 30% off everything they sell on Amazon. The best part of this deal: it’s not limited to Americans! Canadians and United Kingdom residents can get in on the fun, too!

Totallee’s cases tend to start out on the expensive side — at least, expensive for a thin case — but once a phone has been out for a while, cases usually drop down to $15-$20, and once you add in an extra 30% off, these cases are killer deals. Pixel 3a and 3a XL owners, in particular, can get the Totallee Pixel 3a case for $5 once they apply the 30% off coupon to the $6.99 price.

We’ve reviewed Totallee cases in the past as well as reviewing its wireless charging car mount, which the 30% coupon get down to $41. If you’ve been debating getting a wireless charger for the car — which you totally should because wireless chargers are perfect for 20-40 minute commutes, not that anyone is commuting regularly right now — Totallee’s is sleek, motorized, and supports 10W wireless charging.

It’s worth pointing out that Totallee cases are thin cases that won’t give you much impact/drop protection, but they will give you scratch protection and grip, which for many of us is all we need in a case, especially if we’re the type to use a PopSocket or phone grip or are using it on a lightweight phone like the Pixel 3a or iPhone 12 Mini.