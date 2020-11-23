Georgia sets timeline for Trump-requested recount By

© . FILE PHOTO: Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta
WASHINGTON () – A new vote recount of the presidential election in Georgia, requested over the weekend by President Donald Trump’s campaign, will begin at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) on Tuesday and end at midnight on Dec. 2, a state election official said on Monday.
