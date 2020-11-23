General Services Administration tells Biden transition can formally begin: CNN By

© . U.S. President-elect Joe Biden departs videoconference meeting with members of the U.S Conference of Mayors at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. General Services Administration has told President-elect Joe Biden that his transition can formally begin, CNN reported on Monday, citing a letter from GSA Administrator Emily Murphy.
