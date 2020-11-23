Gatik, which is developing level 4 autonomous short-haul delivery trucks, raises $22.5M Series A and says it has signed a deal with Canadian retailer Loblaw (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Gatik, which is developing level 4 autonomous short-haul delivery trucks, raises $22.5M Series A and says it has signed a deal with Canadian retailer Loblaw — Gatik, a startup developing an autonomous vehicle stack for B2B short-haul logistics, today closed a $22.5 million series A round.
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat: