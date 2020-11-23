Gang selling fake Xiaomi gadgets arrested: 6 ways to check your Mi device is original

Xiaomi, as part of its anti-counterfeit program along with local police, got seven people arrested for selling fake Mi-branded gadgets in Chennai and Bengaluru. Fake Xiaomi devices worth a total of Rs 33.3 lakh were seized which included headphones, power banks, chargers, mobile cases and earphones. In order to help people identify fake Mi-branded devices, Xiaomi has released certain checks that buyers should consider. Here are six ways to check whether the Xiaomi you have is original or counterfeit.