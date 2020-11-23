Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Holiday Tradition Will Make Your Day

The holidays don’t always look the same for Gabrielle Union‘s family, but as she exclusively revealed on the Monday, Nov. 23 episode of Daily Pop, there are a few traditions she and her husband Dwyane Wade look forward to every year.

“The only thing that has been consistent about how me and my husband have celebrated is our lack of consistency,” Union joked. “Because both of our lives are so transient.”

This is especially true for the recently retired NBA player Wade, she pointed out to E! co-host Carissa Culiner.

“My husband was never in one place. He always played on Christmas. A lot of times he played on Thanksgiving,” explained the L.A.’s Finest actress. “So celebrating in different cities—it might be in a hotel room in Philly having a turkey sandwich— as long as we’ve been together, that’s only our real tradition.”

Well, sort-of. There’s ham and plenty of singing too, added Union, who welcomed her and Wade’s first child together, a baby girl named Kaavia James, back in 2018. She’s also a stepmother to Wade’s other children Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, Xavier, 6 and his nephew Dahveon, 19.