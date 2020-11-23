From the bedroom to the kitchen: Endy founder relying on old lessons to launch new venture during pandemic

Article content continued

“With Endy, Raj had been head of global sales at Groupon, doing partnerships and B2B sales deals. I came from managing demand forecasts, supply chain and operations,” he said. “Now, with Kilne, my wife brings marketing and communications experience.”

One of the big lessons from Gettis’ partnership with Ruparell was the importance of candour.

“You have to be clear about where you want to land, why and what your case is,” he said. “If you’re not completely upfront, you can end up going with the flow, which is not always the right thing to do.”

This idea became a value at Endy: Care enough to be candid. Another Endy lesson and value: Fail fast, learn faster.

Photo by Tyler Anderson/National Post files

For example, one of Endy’s early marketing strategies was an initiative Gettis calls Uber water. At the time, Uber was viewed as cool and popular.

“We thought people who ride Ubers would probably be the same type of people who might want to buy a mattress online,” he said, so they distributed water bottles with Endy logos to Uber drivers. “We didn’t see any sales lift. For the amount of effort it took, the cost benefit wasn’t good enough to be a marketing strategy.”

There were other failings, too, mostly around ideas that didn’t scale well. Something that might work one-to-one, or even one-to-100, may not scale to one-to-1,000, which is where a lot of marketing teams can get stuck.

“They have a brilliant idea, but how do you scale it cost effectively? And does that idea actually resonate with customers? We were continually reinventing the marketing strategy,” Gettis said.

In Endy’s early days, marketing was directed to people like its co-founders: they were in the startup community or liked the business model, or were early adopters and e-commerce shoppers.

“The types of things that resonated with the lead users did not resonate with the suburbanites who hadn’t bought anything online before,” Gettis said. “They didn’t care if Endy was a cool startup. They just wanted a good mattress. We found another gear when we changed the messaging.”