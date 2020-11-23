French judges postpone Sarkozy trial over health of one of defendants By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Former French President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption charges

PARIS () – French judges on Monday postponed the trial of former president Nicolas Sarkozy until Nov. 26 to assess the health of one of his co-defendants.

Sarkozy, along with his lawyer Thierry Herzog and judge Gilbert Azibert were set to go on trial on Monday accused of corruption.

A lawyer for Azibert asked for the trial to be suspended because his client was at high risk of contracting COVID-19 given a long-term heart condition.

The judges ordered an independent medical assessment by Thursday before deciding whether to go ahead with the trial or suspend it.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR