French judges postpone Sarkozy trial over health of one of defendants By

Former French President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption charges
PARIS () – French judges on Monday postponed the trial of former president Nicolas Sarkozy until Nov. 26 to assess the health of one of his co-defendants.
Sarkozy, along with his lawyer Thierry Herzog and judge Gilbert Azibert were set to go on trial on Monday accused of corruption.
A lawyer for Azibert asked for the trial to be suspended because his client was at high risk of contracting COVID-19 given a long-term heart condition.
The judges ordered an independent medical assessment by Thursday before deciding whether to go ahead with the trial or suspend it.
