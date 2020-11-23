French judges postpone Sarkozy trial over health of one of defendants By

© . Former French President Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption charges



PARIS () – French judges on Monday postponed the trial of former president Nicolas Sarkozy until Nov. 26 to assess the health of one of his co-defendants.

Sarkozy, along with his lawyer Thierry Herzog and judge Gilbert Azibert were set to go on trial on Monday accused of corruption.

A lawyer for Azibert asked for the trial to be suspended because his client was at high risk of contracting COVID-19 given a long-term heart condition.

The judges ordered an independent medical assessment by Thursday before deciding whether to go ahead with the trial or suspend it.