France’s Dragnet for Extremists Sweeps Up Some Schoolchildren, Too

ALBERTVILLE, France — Armed with assault rifles and wearing balaclavas, dozens of police officers raided four apartments recently in a sprawling complex in Albertville, a city in the French Alps. They confiscated computers and cellphones, searched under mattresses and inside drawers, and took photos of books and wall ornaments with Quranic verses.

Before the stunned families, the officers escorted away four suspects for “defending terrorism.”

“That’s impossible,” Aysegul Polat recalled telling an officer who left with her son. “This child is 10 years old.”

Her son — along with two other boys and one girl, all 10 years old — was accused of defending terrorism in a classroom discussion on the freedom of expression at a local public school. Officers held the children in custody for about 10 hours at police stations while interrogating their parents about the families’ religious practices and the recent republication of the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in the magazine Charlie Hebdo.