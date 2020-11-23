Flores backs Tagovailoa despite benching

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores backed rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa less than 24 hours after sitting the first-year pro in favor of veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick during Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

“He’s a talented player. He’s a young player,” Flores said, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “He’s a developing player. We have a lot of confidence in him. That’s why he’s the starter… He’s got my full support. He’s got the support of the coaching staff and the locker room.”

Tagovailoa completed only 11-of-20 passes for 83 yards with a touchdown and six sacks taken, and the 22-year-old also had an interception scrapped by a penalty, as Kevin Patra of the league’s official website wrote.

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, hit on 12-of-18 passes for 117 yards with a late interception in the end zone.

After the defeat that dropped the Dolphins to 6-4 on the year and out of the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 12, Flores committed to Tagovailoa as his starter for next Sunday’s game at the winless New York Jets. It’s a solid “get right” opportunity for the rookie, as the Jets are surrendering the third-most passing yards per game (288.3), according to ESPN stats.