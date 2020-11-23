Flex Alexander Speaks On Being Evicted From His Home

Comedian Flex Alexander has opened up about the time he was evicted from his home in Los Angeles.

The eviction took place in 2010.

“It was a real estate crash. We bought a lot of property so the hard times came along and I continued to try to hold onto that property and pull from savings,” he told Page Six. “Real estate was a great way to attain wealth and it was something I wanted to pass down to our family and our kids. So I tried to hold on — but I should have just jumped ship early.”

Flex previously addressed his financial woes on his OWN reality show “Flex & Shanice,” which ended in 2016, which came to an end in 2016. He says he’s glad he spoke publicly about their issues.

“I never had regrets. I am from the projects in the South Bronx and that type of stuff don’t faze me,” he told the entertainment outlet.