Flex Alexander Speaks On Being Evicted From His Home

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Comedian Flex Alexander has opened up about the time he was evicted from his home in Los Angeles.

The eviction took place in 2010.

“It was a real estate crash. We bought a lot of property so the hard times came along and I continued to try to hold onto that property and pull from savings,” he told Page Six. “Real estate was a great way to attain wealth and it was something I wanted to pass down to our family and our kids. So I tried to hold on — but I should have just jumped ship early.”

