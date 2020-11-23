Fears grow as former SA Schools captain Muzi Manyike is reported missing

Muzi Manyike, a former SA Schools captain, has been reported as missing.

The 20-year-old centre, who was under contract at the Lions before being granted an early release to join the national sevens academy, is understood to have last been seen in Pretoria North last Wednesday.

Manyike is considered as a really gifted player with leadership qualities.

Concern over former SA Schools skipper Muzi Manyike’s well-being is growing after he’d been reported as missing.

The 20-year-old playmaker, who can play at flyhalf and centre, is understood to have last been seen in Pretoria North on November 18, with unconfirmed reports of CCTV footage showing him merely abandoning his car.

A missing persons case has been opened at Randfontein SAPS.

“It’s obviously a very distressing situation,” Kobus Porter, Manyike’s agent, told on Monday.

“I’ve been in consistent contact with Muzi’s parents over the past few days. They became very concerned by the end of last week about his continued absence and got in contact with us.”

Manyike had been in the frame to feature for the Lions in their successful Under-21 Provincial Championship campaign last month, but didn’t feature after concluding a deal to join the national sevens academy back in September.

The Lions confirmed that his contract with the union was expiring at the end of October anyway and that he requested an early release.

“We’re all extremely concerned and his family, who’ll receive all our support, is in everyone’s thoughts,” said Porter.

“We encouraged anyone with information to come forward.”

Manyike was a real star in the Lions’ junior structures, having represented the union’s teams at all age groups.

Elected as head boy at Jeppe Boys in 2018, he appeared at the Craven Week twice, gaining national selection in his final year as the official vice-captain and standing-in for regular skipper Adrian Alberts in the first match of that year’s international series.

Manyike also represented the national Under-17 and 18 sevens teams and was in the Junior Springboks mix earlier this year before withdrawing through injury.

Anyone with information can contact Douglas at 071 334 7531 or the relevant authorities.