Fears for teens seen running from scene

The boys were inside the cubicles when the explosion took place on Sunday afternoon in Kallaroo.

It was so powerful a wall came crashing down, and CCTV captured three teenagers fleeing the blast zone.

While the block is destroyed, authorities have said their concerns are for the teenage culprits, who were last seen running towards St Mark’s Anglican Community School just before 4.30pm.

Witnesses said after the explosion, a single aerosol can was found in the ruined toilet block, but police said the investigation was ongoing.