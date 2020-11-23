Fear The Walking Dead And The 100

11. Who’s your childhood celebrity crush?

Probably Zac Efron. When High School Musical came out, I was 12 or 13. I was just like, “Wow!” That was the start of it. The little swoopy haircut. He had it all.

: He had like the original Justin Bieber haircut before it was cool.

That’s the thing! He had it before it was cool. I was obsessed.

12. Is there another celebrity you often get mistaken for?

I get told I look like a lot of people. I get Miley Cyrus a lot, we have the same face shape. I get Fiona Apple. I’ve had Faye Dunaway before. It’s the face shape usually. I got for a while Emilia Clarke.

13. Is there a specific story you remember of when you were mistaken for another celeb?

I remember, this is funny, I went to a Hollywood Bowl concert and it was the Game of Thrones orchestra playing. So, I was walking in and the guy who was [taking] the tickets was like, “Oh my god, I can’t believe you’ve come. This is such an honor.” And I was like, “What is he talking about?” And then I realized he thought I was Emilia Clarke.

14. What’s your wildest fan story?

I think it’s always just really crazy to see people that have had my eye makeup from The 100, like my eyes or my face, tattooed on their body, which is always a pretty crazy thing to see. That’s a level of dedication. I’ll always be watching you now.

15. In most of your TV shows and movies, you have an American accent. Has it gotten easier to do?

Yes, I think it has. I mean, it’s because most of my work I’ve done has actually been in the States and all of the work I’ve done has all been in an American accent. I’ve never played an Australian over here. And, especially working on a show for the last five years, I spend so much of my time in an American accent so it does become kind of second nature. But, of course, every now and then there’s a slip up and I’ll go, “Wow, that really just came out.” My accent is always stronger when I come back from being in Australia.

16. Do you ever go back and watch any of your previous work?

I’ll watch what I’ve done, but usually only once. I usually do it just to see how it came out, to see what it looks like, to see if it translated the way I thought it was going to. I almost look at it more from a very critical perspective, not an emotional perspective of like, “Oh god, I look so terrible. Oh, that was awful. I should have been better,” nothing like that. I want to see how it turns out and I like seeing the final product. But, I rarely look at things a second time and if I do, it’s then years and years later. Then, I have a very different perspective on it, where it’s like, “Oh my god, I look so young.”