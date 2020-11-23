Every Candid Moment From the 2020 AMAs You Need to See

The “Level Up” singer spoke candidly about her third pregnancy while in the AMAs press room. “Oh my goodness, it has been an adventure to say the least because I was also pregnant earlier this year,” Ciara, who welcomed son Win with husband Russell Wilson in July, said. “By the way, I learned that I was pregnant this time last year when I was hosting the show. When I went home both Russell and I found out, so a lot of special memories being here. But from a creative perspective, you feel like you have no choice but to be creative because you are in the same four walls every day. And then being pregnant, it felt like time was going really slow.”