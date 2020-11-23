Eric Hall, Extravagant British Soccer Agent, Dies at 73

This obituary is part of a series about people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.

LONDON — Eric Hall, Britain’s most extravagant soccer agent in the 1980s and ’90s, often confessed that he knew little about the sport.

Many said that was his greatest strength, even if it also led to the occasional mishap: He once negotiated a bonus for a player on the condition of scoring 10 goals, only to learn afterward that the player was a goalkeeper.

To negotiate more lucrative deals for his players, Mr. Hall would watch British soap operas on Saturdays while games were aired, but would still write down how many goals his players had scored. It was the sort of strategy that propelled his role in the explosion of large-sum transfers in the early years of the Premier League, England’s top-tier competition.