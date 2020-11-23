Equinox trailer: Fans of Dark can’t wait for Netflix’s new mystery drama

Netflix users are pointing out the similarities between a new series its releasing next month and one of its former shows.

The streaming service has released the trailer for Equinox, a new Danish thriller following a DJ called Astrid (Danica Curcic) whose world is rocked by a mysterious call into her radio show.

Equinox‘s trailer, which is intriguing viewers, brings Astrid’s dark past to the fore.

“There is another reality – another reality beyond the one we’re living in,” the anonymous caller says. “I was there, Astrid. I’m afraid it will happen again.”

When she goes to cut the caller off, he says: “Don’t hang up. It’s me, Jakob. I know your sister. I know why she disappeared.”

Astrid grows silent and, when her producer cuts the line, she orders him to call the anonymous person back, screaming: “Put him back on!”

The clip then shows flashes of haunting imagery relating to the show’s central mystery.

After the trailer debuted, many people compared the series to the German time-travel drama Dark, which concluded earlier this year.

Dark sees the lives of four families thrown into turmoil following the disappearance of two young children in a German town.

Danica Curcic in new Netflix show ‘Equinox’ (Netflix)

“This is another dimension of the Dark cinematic universe,” one excited fan wrote, with another adding: “Is this a Dark spinoff or what? I’m in.”

A fellow Dark fan said the new series “looks like a stealthy season four” of the acclaimed series.