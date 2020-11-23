EOS Climbs 11% In a Green Day By .com

EOS Climbs 11% In a Green Day



.com – was trading at $3.4381 by 19:22 (00:22 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, up 10.86% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $3.1661B, or 0.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.3740 to $3.4464 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 30.7%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.2324B or 2.35% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.4568 to $3.4464 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 85.04% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,310.9 on the .com Index, down 0.56% on the day.

was trading at $606.90 on the .com Index, a gain of 8.65%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $339.1854B or 61.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $68.6979B or 12.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.