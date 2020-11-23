Dr. Dre Disputes Estranged Wife’s Claims She Shares Rights To His Name

Dr. Dre is disputing his estranged wife Nicole Young’s claim she co-owns the rights to his name as well as the rights to “The Chronic.”

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Dre wants the court to shut down Nicole’s suit over his trademarks to Dr. Dre and his hit album.

Nicole says Dre transferred the rights to the trademarks into a brand-new company solely owned by him in an attempt to hide their community property.

CYNTOIA BROWN DOCUMENTARY

Dre’s lawyer responded by writing: “Plaintiff Nicole Young, after commencing divorce proceedings against Defendant Andre Young, seeking over $400 Million, then stealing almost $400,000.00 from an LLC that funds Defendant Young’s recording studio, draining its entire bank account, Plaintiff has decided that $400,400,000.00 and one lawsuit are not enough. She is now suing Defendant Young and another LLC in a separate lawsuit, having the temerity to claim that trademarks to Defendant Young’s performing name, “Dr. Dre,” and to his first solo album, entitled “The Chronic,” have been unlawfully transferred from Defendant Young to his wholly-owned LLC.”

Nicole believes she is entitled to half of his billion-dollar empire.