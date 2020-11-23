Home Entertainment Dr. Dre Disputes Estranged Wife’s Claims She Shares Rights To His Name

Dr. Dre Disputes Estranged Wife’s Claims She Shares Rights To His Name

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Dr. Dre is disputing his estranged wife Nicole Young’s claim she co-owns the rights to his name as well as the rights to “The Chronic.”

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Dre wants the court to shut down Nicole’s suit over his trademarks to Dr. Dre and his hit album.

Nicole says Dre transferred the rights to the trademarks into a brand-new company solely owned by him in an attempt to hide their community property.

CYNTOIA BROWN DOCUMENTARY

RELATED ARTICLES

©