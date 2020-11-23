Derek Carr photo goes viral, gets meme treatment

A photo of Derek Carr sitting on the bench during his Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night went viral and led to some memes.
The photo was shown by NBC during the fourth quarter with the Raiders holding a 24-21 lead.
Almost instantly, folks on social media began reacting with memes and jokes.
References to The Undertaker were popular.
You can’t knock Carr for having his game face on considering the circumstance. Carr played a nice game and threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, but his Raiders were unable to hang on and lost 35-31.