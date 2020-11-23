DeMarcus Cousins signing one-year deal with Rockets

Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has a new NBA home.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported on Monday afternoon that Cousins will be joining the Houston Rockets on a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old who was named All-NBA on two occasions during his physical prime has endured multiple setbacks since January 2018, when he went down to a torn left Achilles. Cousins then joined the Golden State Warriors the subsequent summer, but he suffered a torn left quadriceps early in his first postseason with that organization. His return to the rotation couldn’t prevent Golden State from falling to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Cousins signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2019, but his tenure with that club ended before it started when he tore his ACL in August. Los Angeles waived Cousins this past February, and he did not take part in the summer NBA resumption held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cousins joins an unsettled situation in Houston, as it’s rumored that superstar guards Russell Westbrook and James Harden could push to be traded before the upcoming season begins on Dec. 22.