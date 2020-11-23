DeMarcus Cousins, Rockets agree to one-year deal

The Rockets and free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that the two sides were nearing a deal. Cousins’ deal will be non-guaranteed, according to Charania.

Cousins, 30, has played in only 78 games over the last three seasons — and didn’t play at all in 2019-20 — due to a series of major leg injuries, including a torn Achilles and, most recently, a torn ACL.

He reportedly received contract offers prior to the NBA’s summer resumption, but he turned them down in order to focus on his rehab. He’s aiming to get back to 100 percent before returning to action, so it’s not clear yet whether he’ll be ready to go for the start of the season.

A fully-healthy Cousins would be a tantalizing weapon for the Rockets this season. The four-time All-Star has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 565 games, and while he’s certainly unlikely to match those numbers, he’d be a bargain for Houston if he’s able to recapture his old form at all.

While we don’t know the exact terms of Cousins’ deal yet, the Rockets don’t have much wiggle room below their hard cap, as Bobby Marks of ESPN notes. As such, a minimum-salary contract seems likely.

Houston’s agreement with Cousins is the latest signal that the team will be pivoting away from its micro-ball approach for 2020-21. The team also agreed to a three-year, $41M deal with big man Christian Wood.