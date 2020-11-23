Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathaan

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen pairing has proven to be quite a big hit among fans over the years. Now, the duo is all set to reunite on Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan. We recently revealed when SRK began shooting for the film and now, it seems like Deepika has joined him on the sets as well.

A source close to the project revealed to a leading daily that the actress will be shooting with Shah Rukh Khan today. The source stated, “Deepika is all set to start shooting for her next film, Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The shoot begins today at YRF Studios itself. The makers haven’t officially announced anything about the film but work is on in full swing.”

Deepika Padukone recently returned from Goa after shooting her schedule for Shakun Batra’s untitled project.