Corruption Trial of Ex-President Sarkozy Opens in France

PARIS — The former French president Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in a Paris courtroom on Monday to face charges of corruption and influence-peddling, as years of his drawn-out legal entanglements came to a head despite his enduring influence and popularity on the right.

Mr. Sarkozy, 65, who was president of France from 2007 to 2012, arrived at the main courthouse in Paris under tight security and without talking to a crowd of reporters gathered there. He is accused of trying to illegally obtain information on another legal case against him from a judge in return for promises to use his influence to secure a prestigious job for the judge.

Only one other president in recent French history has been put on trial: Jacques Chirac, who was convicted in 2011 for embezzling and misusing public funds when he was mayor of Paris. Mr. Chirac was the first French head of state to stand trial since Marshal Philippe Pétain was found guilty of treason at the end of World War II for collaborating with Nazi Germany.

Mr. Chirac, however, was tried in absentia because of his poor mental health.

Under French law, a person convicted of corruption can face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 1 million euros, or about $1.2 million, while influence peddling can be punished by up to five years in prison and a €500,000 fine.