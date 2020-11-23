Christian McCaffrey likely out for Vikings game

The Carolina Panthers may soon need to begin discussions on shutting All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey down for the remainder of the 2020 NFL regular season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that McCaffrey is unlikely to take the field for next Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings because of the shoulder injury he suffered during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 8.

McCaffrey has only appeared in three contests this season, as he previously missed time due to a right ankle sprain that sidelined him late in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 20. The 24-year-old then accumulated 69 rushing yards and 10 catches with 82 receiving yards and two total touchdowns versus Kansas City before he hurt his shoulder.

Carolina fell to Tampa Bay 46-23 on Nov. 15 but then downed the Detroit Lions on Sunday to improve to 4-7 on the year. Veteran Mike Davis, who has served as Carolina’s starting ball-carrier throughout McCaffrey’s absences, led the Panthers with 64 rushing yards and a score on 19 attempts against Detroit.

Carolina goes on the bye week following the Minnesota game, which will give McCaffrey additional time to get right for a showdown with the Denver Broncos on Dec. 13. The Panthers head into Thanksgiving weekend a long shot to even compete for a playoff berth, though, and saving McCaffrey from himself through the end of the year could be the club’s smartest business decision of the campaign.