Chris Pratt Tells Chris Hemsworth to Gain ’25 lbs’ Before ‘Thor 4’

WENN/Instar/Ivan Nikolov

Pratt, who is set to star in the upcoming movie alongside the Australian actor, jokingly tells Hemsworth to put on some gain because he doesn’t want to look less jacked on screen.

–

Chris Pratt seemed to worry that Chris Hemsworth might overshadow his appearance in the fourth installment of “Thor“. Having been confirmed to making an appearance in “Thor: Love and Thunder“, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor jokingly told his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star to gain “25 lbs” after seeing the latter’s fitness preparation.

Pratt’s comical remark was triggered by Hemsworth’s Instagram post on Saturday, November 21 that displayed him attempting to flip over a giant tire during a workout session. “Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy @centrfit,” the actor playing the God of Thunder bragged.

<br />

Hemsworth was quick to gain compliments from his fans. Pratt, on the other hand, asked him to stop exercising. “Hey bud,” he wrote in the comment section. “Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Pratt’s comment did not go unnoticed by the husband of Elsa Pataky. “Don’t worry mate we can just both use the same fancy filter that’s been applied here,” the “Extraction” star wrote in his reply. He additionally joked back, “It’s called instashred.”

Hemsworth responded to Chris Pratt’s comment telling him to gain ’25 lbs’.

A little over a week earlier, Pratt was unraveled as a part of “Thor 4”. Set to reprise his role as Star-Lord, he will join the cast ensemble that consists of Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who will make their return as Jane Foster and Valkyrie respectively, and Christian Bale, whose role is still kept a mystery.

About the fourth “Thor” movie, Hemsworth has previously dished, “The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us.” He added, “We’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew.”