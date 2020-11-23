China orders that streamers and gift givers on livestreaming services must use real names, and the services must limit amount of tips and ban teens from tipping (Nikki Sun/Nikkei Asia)

Nikki Sun / Nikkei Asia:

China orders that streamers and gift givers on livestreaming services must use real names, and the services must limit amount of tips and ban teens from tipping  —  Hosts and gift givers must provide real name, after accusations of abuse,nbsp; —  HONG KONG — China’s media watchdog on Monday ordered …

