China orders that streamers and gift givers on livestreaming services must use real names, and the services must limit amount of tips and ban teens from tipping (Nikki Sun/Nikkei Asia)

China orders that streamers and gift givers on livestreaming services must use real names, and the services must limit amount of tips and ban teens from tipping — Hosts and gift givers must provide real name, after accusations of abuse,nbsp; — HONG KONG — China’s media watchdog on Monday ordered …
