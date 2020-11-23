Cheat Sheet: Untangling Taylor Swift’s Biggest Easter Eggs Yet

Are You Ready For It?

We are never, ever getting over Taylor Swift‘s sneaky Easter eggs. Her latest? A black-and-white picture of her on the couch captioned, “not a lot going on at the moment.” Now, if you’re new here, allow us to explain. Way back when, she wore the message on a t-shirt in her “22” music video and, in April, she used the caption while secretly recording folklore. So, it’s safe to say, we’ve seen this film before and we did like the ending.

Naturally, Swifties already have their theories. While some assume it’s a new album and others think it’s an “Exile” music video, the vast majority say the cryptic note is related to her plans to re-record her first five studio albums, which is why she missed the American Music Awards. “RED IS DEFINITELY COMING,” wrote one fan. Weighed in another, “Re-recording of ‘Red’ will be released on December 12th.”

Not to mention, she recently did make a nod toward the Red era when she debuted straight hair with curled bangs. Now, if you need us, we’ll be decoding that astrological chart from her AMAs acceptance speech.