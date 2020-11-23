Bucks won’t allow fans for home games to start NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks became the latest North American sports entity to ban fans from attending games because of the worsening health crisis and rising coronavirus cases throughout the United States.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milwaukee Bucks games at Fiserv Forum for the 2020-21 season will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines,” the Bucks said in a statement released on Monday. “The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, and team and arena staff are the organization’s top priorities.

“The Bucks will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later this season. While the Bucks’ season schedule has yet to be announced, the NBA season will begin on Dec. 22.”

Last week, the Golden State Warriors had a proposal to fill Chase Center to 50% capacity for home games denied by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

“In the present circumstances, bringing thousands of individuals (and households) together — many of whom would travel and return from other counties — creates too much risk of widespread transmission in transit and while visiting San Francisco,” the department explained in a letter sent to the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors will open the 2020-21 campaign in Tampa, Fla., because the border that separates the U.S. and Canada remains closed to non-essential travel for the foreseeable future.