Brainstorm Tech is particularly timely this year

Good morning.

For a decade, assembled some of tech’s smartest minds in Aspen each summer to discuss how technology is changing the world. This year we had to skip, for obvious reasons. That was unfortunate, because the pandemic has only accelerated the head-spinning pace of technological change.

Next week, we will gather the usual gang for a virtual version of Brainstorm Tech, and dive into those extraordinary changes. The year-end timing could not be more appropriate, as all of us are trying to understand how the sweeping changes of the past year will reshape the future.

On hand for the discussions will be Stewart Butterfield, CEO of Slack, which has emerged as one of the leading tools to enable virtual collaboration; Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, who is not just a founder but also something of a teacher-philosopher for the new world; Dan Amman, CEO of Cruise, who is at the leading edge of one of the biggest life-changing tech developments, self-driving cars; Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, which is helping 500 companies adopt to the profound sweep and speed of change; and Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty, and Todd McKinnon, CEO of Okta, who are helping companies adopt their technology platforms to the new world of distributed work. Other CEOs on tap: IBM’s Arvind Krishna, NYSE’s Stacey Cunningham, Under Armour’s Patrik Frisk, UiPath’s Daniel Dines, Rakuten’s Mickey Mikitani, and Google Cloud’s Thomas Kurian.

I’m sorry to have missed the annual bike ride up to Maroon Bells. But other than that, next week’s virtual event looks to have all the captivating content and networking opportunities that Brainstorm Tech always provides—and more. While attendance is by invitation only, there are a few virtual seats left. Apply here or shoot me a note. More news below. And check out our picks for the 21 best stocks to buy in 2021.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

[email protected]